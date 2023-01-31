Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) closed the day trading at $87.35 down -1.84% from the previous closing price of $88.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6194975 shares were traded. ORCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORCL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On January 11, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $116.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $104.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when HENLEY JEFFREY sold 400,000 shares for $82.00 per share. The transaction valued at 32,800,181 led to the insider holds 1,792,688 shares of the business.

BOSKIN MICHAEL J sold 90,000 shares of ORCL for $7,206,786 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 82,607 shares after completing the transaction at $80.08 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Screven Edward, who serves as the Chief Corporate Architect of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $74.90 each. As a result, the insider received 14,979,200 and left with 2,543,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oracle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has reached a high of $90.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORCL traded about 7.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORCL traded about 6.25M shares per day. A total of 2.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.54B. Insiders hold about 42.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.55M with a Short Ratio of 14.14M, compared to 16.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Dividends & Splits

ORCL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 0.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 38.90% for ORCL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.66, with 28 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $4.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.44B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.11B and the low estimate is $48.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.