Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) closed the day trading at $78.10 up 0.27% from the previous closing price of $77.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4250019 shares were traded. SYY stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 254.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On May 26, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $98.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Bertrand Greg D sold 12,000 shares for $85.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,020,000 led to the insider holds 40,931 shares of the business.

Hourican Kevin sold 75,019 shares of SYY for $6,093,043 on Oct 24. The President and CEO now owns 303,643 shares after completing the transaction at $81.22 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Alt Aaron E, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $80.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,090 and bolstered with 14,220 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sysco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYY has reached a high of $91.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYY traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYY traded about 2.13M shares per day. A total of 507.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 506.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SYY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.65M with a Short Ratio of 12.75M, compared to 9.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

SYY’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.96, up from 1.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 66.90% for SYY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.18. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.14 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.64B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.44B and the low estimate is $76.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.