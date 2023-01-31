Update from Stellantis N.V. (STLA): A steady trajectory

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) closed the day trading at $15.10 down -2.83% from the previous closing price of $15.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6568096 shares were traded. STLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.09.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STLA, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stellantis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLA has reached a high of $19.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STLA traded about 5.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STLA traded about 4.33M shares per day. A total of 3.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.16B. Insiders hold about 24.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.45% stake in the company. Shares short for STLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.9M with a Short Ratio of 23.90M, compared to 14.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $34.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.3B to a low estimate of $33.64B. As of the current estimate, Stellantis N.V.’s year-ago sales were $33.63B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $37B, an increase of 79.90% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.28B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.74B, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.69B and the low estimate is $170.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.