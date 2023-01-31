VFC (V.F. Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) closed at $30.12 down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $30.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5085127 shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of V.F. Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Dorer Benno O bought 10,000 shares for $28.50 per share. The transaction valued at 284,950 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

OTIS CLARENCE JR bought 9,000 shares of VFC for $254,873 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 29,959 shares after completing the transaction at $28.32 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $28.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 490,712 and bolstered with 28,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, V.F.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 37.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $66.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VFC has traded an average of 6.51M shares per day and 4.85M over the past ten days. A total of 387.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.23M with a Short Ratio of 16.98M, compared to 15.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VFC is 2.04, from 1.93 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. The current Payout Ratio is 184.30% for VFC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.81B and the low estimate is $11.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.