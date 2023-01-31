Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) was $14.90 for the day, down -3.50% from the previous closing price of $15.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4354753 shares were traded. VIPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $12 from $10.30 previously.

On August 22, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.80 to $10.90.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.60 to $7.80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vipshop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has reached a high of $15.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.10.

Shares Statistics:

VIPS traded an average of 5.70M shares per day over the past three months and 3.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 618.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 522.06M. Insiders hold about 1.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.57M with a Short Ratio of 10.11M, compared to 11.93M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.12B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.92B, an estimated decrease of -22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.53B, a decrease of -13.80% over than the figure of -$22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.36B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18B, down -19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.3B and the low estimate is $14.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.