WAB (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $103.13 in the prior trading day, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) closed at $102.87, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996796 shares were traded. WAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $103.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $113 to $94.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when DeNinno David L sold 5,000 shares for $99.67 per share. The transaction valued at 498,372 led to the insider holds 66,250 shares of the business.

Fetsko Michael sold 11,624 shares of WAB for $1,162,514 on Nov 15. The Pres., Freight Components Grp. now owns 37,120 shares after completing the transaction at $100.01 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Jain Nalin, who serves as the President, Digital Electronics of the company, sold 4,010 shares for $100.93 each. As a result, the insider received 404,736 and left with 5,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Westinghouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAB has reached a high of $106.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 867.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 868.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 181.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.07M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WAB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.62. The current Payout Ratio is 15.80% for WAB, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.82B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.23B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.