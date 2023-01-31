What shareholders can do to beat the market with Amcor plc (AMCR) stock

In the latest session, Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) closed at $11.78 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $11.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6875445 shares were traded. AMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amcor plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 289.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Long Nicholas T. sold 5,372 shares for $12.40 per share. The transaction valued at 66,622 led to the insider holds 29,769 shares of the business.

Bertone Andrea E. sold 5,246 shares of AMCR for $65,054 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 20,485 shares after completing the transaction at $12.40 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, NAYAR ARUN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,648 shares for $12.39 each. As a result, the insider received 69,971 and left with 75,072 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMCR has traded an average of 7.38M shares per day and 6.61M over the past ten days. A total of 1.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.17M with a Short Ratio of 30.33M, compared to 32.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMCR is 0.49, from 0.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.75B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of the current estimate, Amcor plc’s year-ago sales were $3.29B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.54B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.23B and the low estimate is $14.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.