What shareholders can do to beat the market with Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) stock

As of close of business last night, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $107.83, down -2.36% from its previous closing price of $110.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552277 shares were traded. ACLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 05, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $77 previously.

On December 10, 2021, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $82 to $87.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when KEITHLEY JOSEPH P sold 1,000 shares for $86.24 per share. The transaction valued at 86,240 led to the insider holds 20,375 shares of the business.

PUMA MARY G sold 4,202 shares of ACLS for $337,463 on Dec 08. The President and CEO now owns 393,511 shares after completing the transaction at $80.31 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, KURTZWEIL JOHN T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,037 shares for $78.42 each. As a result, the insider received 238,162 and left with 34,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axcelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLS has reached a high of $113.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACLS traded 413.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 499.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.19M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.36 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $224.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.4M to a low estimate of $224M. As of the current estimate, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.08M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.54M, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $878.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $876.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $662.43M, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $924.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $956.1M and the low estimate is $880M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.