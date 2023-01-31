What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) stock

In the latest session, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) closed at $180.74 down -2.32% from its previous closing price of $185.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156809 shares were traded. CDNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $180.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Nisewaner Karna sold 1,000 shares for $180.00 per share. The transaction valued at 180,000 led to the insider holds 15,793 shares of the business.

TAN LIP BU sold 42,500 shares of CDNS for $7,369,027 on Jan 17. The Executive Chair now owns 602,589 shares after completing the transaction at $173.39 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Cunningham Paul, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 250 shares for $157.56 each. As a result, the insider received 39,390 and left with 93,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has reached a high of $194.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDNS has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 274.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.31 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $882.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $901M to a low estimate of $877M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $773.04M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $926.45M, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $888.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.