Which analyst expects KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, KKR & Co. Inc.’s stock clocked out at $54.43, down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $55.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1838310 shares were traded. KKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.34.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $57 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.

On December 16, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on December 16, 2021, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares for $9.41 per share. The transaction valued at 309,012,100 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR for $81,075,000 on Sep 13. The 10% Owner now owns 572,354 shares after completing the transaction at $14.10 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Sorkin David, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $56.94 each. As a result, the insider received 3,416,568 and left with 1,474,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $73.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KKR traded 3.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 859.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.43M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.4M with a Short Ratio of 12.06M, compared to 11.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, KKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.71 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of the current estimate, KKR & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, a decrease of -26.50% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.88B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.23B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.