Which analyst expects PagerDuty Inc. (PD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, PagerDuty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.70, down -2.38% from its previous closing price of $29.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1300049 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Tejada Jennifer sold 191,462 shares for $28.30 per share. The transaction valued at 5,418,375 led to the insider holds 602,610 shares of the business.

Tejada Jennifer sold 93,942 shares of PD for $2,633,194 on Jan 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 606,465 shares after completing the transaction at $28.03 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Tejada Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 28,634 shares for $28.11 each. As a result, the insider received 804,902 and left with 606,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $38.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PD traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 6.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $368.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.4M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $466.84M and the low estimate is $441.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.