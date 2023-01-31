Which analyst expects The Kroger Co. (KR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) closed at $44.21 down -1.86% from its previous closing price of $45.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4543512 shares were traded. KR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Kroger Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $46 from $44 previously.

On December 06, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $58.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Adcock Mary Ellen sold 43,000 shares for $44.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,903,610 led to the insider holds 135,611 shares of the business.

FIKE CARIN L sold 5,779 shares of KR for $275,754 on Dec 02. The Vice President and Treasurer now owns 5,320 shares after completing the transaction at $47.72 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Massa Timothy A, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 50,283 shares for $58.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,917,774 and left with 163,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KR has reached a high of $62.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KR has traded an average of 4.84M shares per day and 3.61M over the past ten days. A total of 716.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 711.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.09M with a Short Ratio of 15.63M, compared to 18.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KR is 1.04, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for KR, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.89B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.06B and the low estimate is $149.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.