A correction may be in store for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares?

In the latest session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) closed at $0.25 down -11.50% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0326 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14935680 shares were traded. GFAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2510.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $1.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1763, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3375.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GFAI has traded an average of 2.36M shares per day and 8M over the past ten days. A total of 35.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.40M. Insiders hold about 37.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.