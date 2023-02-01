A correction may be in store for Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares?

As of close of business last night, Momentus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.90, up 6.08% from its previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0519 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568879 shares were traded. MNTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9673 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MNTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on July 05, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On January 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Kabot Brian sold 20,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 16,126 led to the insider holds 311,824 shares of the business.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 34,016 shares of MNTS for $105,609 on Jun 09. The 10% Owner now owns 15,166,661 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20,984 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider received 65,149 and left with 960,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 346.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTS has reached a high of $4.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8091.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MNTS traded 666.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 960.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 3.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.54M and the low estimate is $2.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 140.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.