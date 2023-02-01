A correction may be in store for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) shares?

In the latest session, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) closed at $15.65 up 15.67% from its previous closing price of $13.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617364 shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Symbotic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On July 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On July 20, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $24.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on July 20, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Dunn Michael David sold 5,000 shares for $11.33 per share. The transaction valued at 56,652 led to the insider holds 144,939 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael David sold 21,898 shares of SYM for $289,535 on Aug 24. The insider now owns 149,939 shares after completing the transaction at $13.22 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Dunn Michael David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 28,127 shares for $12.98 each. As a result, the insider received 364,984 and left with 171,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1565.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $28.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYM has traded an average of 176.38K shares per day and 214.72k over the past ten days. A total of 559.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.31M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 638.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 487.09k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $879.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $984.93M and the low estimate is $803.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.