A glimpse at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) closed at $0.20 up 2.77% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0054 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927011 shares were traded. ADMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1930.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Moss Ronald B. sold 8,199 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 4,949 led to the insider holds 201,911 shares of the business.

Marguglio David J. sold 11,859 shares of ADMP for $7,117 on Mar 18. The SVP and Chief Business Officer now owns 233,906 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, CARLO DENNIS J PHD, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,490 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,287 and left with 285,867 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMP has reached a high of $0.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1868, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3054.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADMP has traded an average of 631.20K shares per day and 446.12k over the past ten days. A total of 149.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.38M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 3.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $500k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.47M, an estimated decrease of -65.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6M, an increase of 38.10% over than the figure of -$65.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43M, down -60.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $9.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.