A glimpse at GrowGeneration Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, GrowGeneration Corp.’s stock clocked out at $5.16, up 7.50% from its previous closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2136460 shares were traded. GRWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.80.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRWG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4.50 from $7 previously.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRWG has reached a high of $10.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRWG traded 2.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.49M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRWG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 5.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $57.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.64M to a low estimate of $53.54M. As of the current estimate, GrowGeneration Corp.’s year-ago sales were $114.78M, an estimated decrease of -49.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.38M, a decrease of -45.50% over than the figure of -$49.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.56M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRWG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $254.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $259.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.49M, down -38.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $304M and the low estimate is $204.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.