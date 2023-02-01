A glimpse at Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) closed at $7.17 up 2.43% from its previous closing price of $7.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516662 shares were traded. KZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.20 and its Current Ratio is at 31.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 08, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On July 16, 2018, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Wells Fargo initiated its Outperform rating on July 16, 2018, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares for $6.85 per share. The transaction valued at 342,500 led to the insider holds 5,662,993 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of KZR for $558,400 on Jan 24. The 10% Owner now owns 5,712,993 shares after completing the transaction at $6.98 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $6.81 each. As a result, the insider received 544,800 and left with 5,792,993 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KZR has reached a high of $18.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KZR has traded an average of 647.43K shares per day and 617.12k over the past ten days. A total of 72.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.06M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KZR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 7.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.39% and a Short% of Float of 10.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.35.