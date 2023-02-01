A Stock You Should Be Looking At: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

After finishing at $12.04 in the prior trading day, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed at $12.26, up 1.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607486 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $11.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Kaloustian Robert sold 3,672 shares for $10.56 per share. The transaction valued at 38,759 led to the insider holds 47,001 shares of the business.

EGGERTON LISA sold 13,911 shares of BIGC for $237,615 on Sep 12. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 103,447 shares after completing the transaction at $17.08 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Alvarez Robert, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,110 shares for $20.58 each. As a result, the insider received 187,485 and left with 189,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 968.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 4.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 8.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $69.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.25M to a low estimate of $68.3M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.28M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.2M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.2M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $278.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.85M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $334.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $351.98M and the low estimate is $281M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.