A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)

After finishing at $1.40 in the prior trading day, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) closed at $1.09, down -22.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1536638 shares were traded. CUEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CUEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Maimon Arik bought 32,850 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 22,558 led to the insider holds 1,621,007 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUEN has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5760.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 40.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CUEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 93.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 118.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.