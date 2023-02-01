A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)

After finishing at $1.75 in the prior trading day, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) closed at $1.68, down -4.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6404931 shares were traded. DM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.75.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.80.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 17, 2022, with a $2.80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Fulop Ric bought 6,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 19,235 led to the insider holds 20,264,999 shares of the business.

Fulop Ric bought 5,000 shares of DM for $16,016 on Aug 16. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 20,258,999 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Fulop Ric, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 92,844 and bolstered with 20,253,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DM has reached a high of $5.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4301.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 316.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.70M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 62.11M with a Short Ratio of 67.39M, compared to 59.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.68% and a Short% of Float of 23.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $239.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $251.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112.41M, up 124.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $403.8M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.