Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.69 in the prior trading day, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) closed at $2.75, up 2.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1141084 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 22, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Zwillinger Joseph sold 92,643 shares for $2.78 per share. The transaction valued at 257,548 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Zwillinger Joseph sold 13,867 shares of BIRD for $38,550 on Jan 26. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.78 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Zwillinger Joseph, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,600 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider received 12,650 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $12.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6315, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9074.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 856.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.47M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 12.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 10.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $67.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.7M to a low estimate of $65.3M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.71M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.27M, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.2M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.47M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $373.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $416.82M and the low estimate is $345.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.