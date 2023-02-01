An average trading volume for Coursera Inc. (COUR) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) closed at $15.95 in the last session, up 3.10% from day before closing price of $15.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 781091 shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.27.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Clark Amanda sold 9,598 shares for $13.79 per share. The transaction valued at 132,404 led to the insider holds 55,752 shares of the business.

Ng Andrew Y. sold 40,000 shares of COUR for $518,104 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 7,290,398 shares after completing the transaction at $12.95 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Furniturewala Mustafa S., who serves as the SVP, Engineering of the company, sold 2,156 shares for $11.70 each. As a result, the insider received 25,224 and left with 371,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $24.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COUR traded on average about 583.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 523.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.04M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 5.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.58M to a low estimate of $137.3M. As of the current estimate, Coursera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.96M, an estimated increase of 20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.03M, an increase of 23.40% over than the figure of $20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.53M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $415.29M, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $623.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $646.12M and the low estimate is $606.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.