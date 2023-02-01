An average trading volume for GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $48.63 in the prior trading day, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at $49.41, up 1.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1236814 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.83.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTLB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, FBN Securities on January 23, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $65.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $104.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $104 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Brown Dale R sold 2,680 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 134,000 led to the insider holds 16,265 shares of the business.

Brown Dale R sold 894 shares of GTLB for $37,244 on Jan 05. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 16,265 shares after completing the transaction at $41.66 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, McBride Michael Eugene, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 6,832 shares for $45.70 each. As a result, the insider received 312,193 and left with 869,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $80.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.03M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 10.84M, compared to 6.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $106.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.48M to a low estimate of $105.04M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.24M, an estimated increase of 79.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.28M, an increase of 53.30% less than the figure of $79.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.47M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $413.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.65M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $623.59M and the low estimate is $562.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.