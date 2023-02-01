An average trading volume for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $1.07 in the prior trading day, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) closed at $1.08, up 0.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 895493 shares were traded. VXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VXRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Watson W. Mark bought 20,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 15,140 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares of VXRT for $16,100 on Jun 22. The Interim CFO now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 689.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6118.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.12M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.5M with a Short Ratio of 22.24M, compared to 24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.37% and a Short% of Float of 21.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $990k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892k, up 11.00% from the average estimate.