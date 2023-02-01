An investigation into Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $0.57 in the prior trading day, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) closed at $0.58, up 1.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0111 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904278 shares were traded. CIDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6087 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5684.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIDM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on January 21, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

On July 07, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Canning John K. sold 77,976 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 44,560 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIDM has reached a high of $1.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4724, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5523.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 552.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 477.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 176.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.56M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIDM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 4.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.05M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.24M and the low estimate is $75.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.