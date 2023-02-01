An overall feel about Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Ouster Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.43, up 8.33% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335769 shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OUST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $10 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

On October 25, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Brunelle Anna sold 3,067 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 3,382 led to the insider holds 2,320,623 shares of the business.

SPENCER DARIEN sold 2,467 shares of OUST for $2,715 on Dec 16. The EVP of Global Operations now owns 1,595,787 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Dickerman Nathan, who serves as the President of Field Operations of the company, sold 45,070 shares for $1.23 each. As a result, the insider received 55,382 and left with 845,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6356.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OUST traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 907.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.70M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.91M, compared to 10.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $11.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.9M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, Ouster Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.9M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.74M, an increase of 41.20% over than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.58M, up 41.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $89.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 204.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.