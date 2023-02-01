An overall feel about Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) closed at $1.94 up 3.19% from its previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638134 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terran Orbital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Beach Point Capital Management sold 26,895 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 40,611 led to the insider holds 1,173,401 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 7,411 shares of LLAP for $11,191 on Jan 11. The 10% Owner now owns 946,395 shares after completing the transaction at $1.51 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 172,787 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider received 259,180 and left with 1,175,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4613.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LLAP has traded an average of 1.18M shares per day and 706.68k over the past ten days. A total of 143.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.89M. Insiders hold about 14.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 1.84M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.91M, up 126.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385M and the low estimate is $295.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 253.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.