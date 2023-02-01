An overall feel about Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Tuniu Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.39, up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $2.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649830 shares were traded. TOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2017, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOUR has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7003, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0006.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOUR traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.19M. Shares short for TOUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 795.37k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $24.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.71M to a low estimate of $66.71M. As of the current estimate, Tuniu Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.13M, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.52M, down -46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.08M and the low estimate is $271.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.