Annexon Inc. (ANNX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) closed the day trading at $7.14 up 0.56% from the previous closing price of $7.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832796 shares were traded. ANNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANNX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 09, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On November 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Satter Muneer A bought 2,453,988 shares for $3.84 per share. The transaction valued at 9,423,314 led to the insider holds 4,408,966 shares of the business.

Love Douglas bought 60,000 shares of ANNX for $146,814 on Apr 14. The President & CEO now owns 200,942 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANNX has reached a high of $8.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANNX traded about 153.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANNX traded about 329.74k shares per day. A total of 68.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Shares short for ANNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.8 and -$3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.52. EPS for the following year is -$3.19, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.75 and -$4.13.