Are analysts optimistic about OptiNose Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock?

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) closed the day trading at $1.79 up 2.87% from the previous closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580271 shares were traded. OPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6900.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPTN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 18, 2019, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 18, 2019, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Marino Michael F III sold 5,241 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 9,277 led to the insider holds 180,353 shares of the business.

Miller Peter K sold 29,664 shares of OPTN for $52,505 on Jan 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 853,384 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Marino Michael F III, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec of the company, sold 2,751 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider received 4,649 and left with 185,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPTN has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7756, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7926.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPTN traded about 217.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPTN traded about 100.69k shares per day. A total of 83.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.99M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 2.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.65M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.