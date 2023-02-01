AXP (American Express Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, American Express Company’s stock clocked out at $174.93, up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $172.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5166063 shares were traded. AXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Buckminster Douglas E. sold 16,354 shares for $154.23 per share. The transaction valued at 2,522,263 led to the insider holds 99,024 shares of the business.

Clayton Walter Joseph III bought 1,000 shares of AXP for $149,270 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $149.27 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Leonsis Theodore, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,005 shares for $166.63 each. As a result, the insider received 667,355 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has reached a high of $199.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXP traded 3.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 748.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 743.67M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.60M, compared to 9.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, AXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.34. The current Payout Ratio is 14.10% for AXP, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 10000:8753 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.76 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $2.95 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.53 and $9.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.98. EPS for the following year is $10.67, with 19 analysts recommending between $11.65 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $14.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.52B to a low estimate of $13.82B. As of the current estimate, American Express Company’s year-ago sales were $12.14B, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.69B, an increase of 17.80% over than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.27B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.38B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.4B and the low estimate is $55.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.