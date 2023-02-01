BRZE (Braze Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed at $32.00 up 0.91% from its previous closing price of $31.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612462 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Braze Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 12, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On December 14, 2022, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $34.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Winkles Isabelle sold 1,000 shares for $27.36 per share. The transaction valued at 27,360 led to the insider holds 30,963 shares of the business.

Kleeger Myles sold 20,000 shares of BRZE for $500,400 on Dec 07. The Pres & Chief Customer Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $25.02 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Winkles Isabelle, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider received 25,790 and left with 31,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $67.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRZE has traded an average of 469.46K shares per day and 476.54k over the past ten days. A total of 94.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $90.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $91.96M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, Braze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.97M, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.98M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.98M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $349.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.03M, up 46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $477.43M and the low estimate is $425.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.