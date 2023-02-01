Considering Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.67 in the prior trading day, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) closed at $1.20, up 78.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5290 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74141503 shares were traded. HILS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HILS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when MILBY RANDY bought 500 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 390 led to the insider holds 2,937,940 shares of the business.

MILBY RANDY bought 1,000 shares of HILS for $688 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,938,540 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MILBY RANDY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1 shares for $0.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 1 and bolstered with 2,937,540 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HILS has reached a high of $4.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8198.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 313.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 146.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.13M. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HILS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 27.71k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.