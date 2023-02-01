Considering loanDepot Inc. (LDI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) closed at $2.63 in the last session, up 1.94% from day before closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973059 shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LDI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when FLANAGAN PATRICK J sold 48,918 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 109,327 led to the insider holds 642,207 shares of the business.

Walsh Jeff Alexander sold 19,144 shares of LDI for $44,269 on Jan 13. The President, LDI Mortgage now owns 4,424,126 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Walsh Jeff Alexander, who serves as the President, LDI Mortgage of the company, sold 45,146 shares for $2.38 each. As a result, the insider received 107,267 and left with 4,443,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8262, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9072.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LDI traded on average about 477.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 384.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.52M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LDI is 0.32, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $243.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $289M to a low estimate of $221.59M. As of the current estimate, loanDepot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $881.66M, an estimated decrease of -72.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.15M, a decrease of -66.40% over than the figure of -$72.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $275M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.58M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, down -65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $882.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.