Considering Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $34.47 in the prior trading day, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) closed at $35.04, up 1.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555282 shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On December 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $42.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Coulie Bernard sold 10,000 shares for $35.13 per share. The transaction valued at 351,255 led to the insider holds 409,317 shares of the business.

Coulie Bernard sold 15,000 shares of PLRX for $535,289 on Jan 27. The President and CEO now owns 240,112 shares after completing the transaction at $35.69 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Coulie Bernard, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $35.09 each. As a result, the insider received 526,425 and left with 419,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 214.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 773.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.02. EPS for the following year is -$3.14, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.68 and -$3.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.57M, up 25.10% from the average estimate.