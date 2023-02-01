East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) was $78.52 for the day, up 4.48% from the previous closing price of $75.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1194956 shares were traded. EWBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EWBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On June 30, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when LIU JACK C sold 2,000 shares for $77.00 per share. The transaction valued at 154,000 led to the insider holds 17,136 shares of the business.

KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL sold 5,000 shares of EWBC for $362,150 on Nov 14. The Vice Chairman now owns 52,435 shares after completing the transaction at $72.43 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, LIU JACK C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $91.51 each. As a result, the insider received 146,416 and left with 17,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, East’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWBC has reached a high of $93.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.06.

Shares Statistics:

EWBC traded an average of 917.22K shares per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EWBC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 2.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.15, EWBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for EWBC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.