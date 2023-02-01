eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $8.01 in the prior trading day, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) closed at $8.30, up 3.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214520 shares were traded. EHTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EHTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR bought 80,000 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 246,552 led to the insider holds 428,515 shares of the business.

WOLF DALE B sold 5,000 shares of EHTH for $16,222 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 52,353 shares after completing the transaction at $3.24 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, WOLF DALE B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,940 and bolstered with 35,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 967.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.97M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EHTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 1.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.70% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.27 and a low estimate of -$1.73, while EPS last year was -$1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$2.54.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $48.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.64M to a low estimate of $46.6M. As of the current estimate, eHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.04M, an estimated decrease of -47.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.95M, a decrease of -25.70% over than the figure of -$47.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $173.23M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $384.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.2M, down -28.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $419.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430.1M and the low estimate is $396.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.