How is Immunic Inc.’s (NASDAQ: IMUX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) closed at $2.40 in the last session, up 14.29% from day before closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1737898 shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1110.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMUX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Neermann Joerg bought 47,000 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 59,032 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Neermann Joerg bought 35,000 shares of IMUX for $43,610 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 53,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Neermann Joerg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,020 and bolstered with 18,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8790.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMUX traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.93M, compared to 892.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.96% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.57 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.74. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$3.53.