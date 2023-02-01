In spite of Hexcel Corporation’s (NYSE:HXL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Hexcel Corporation’s stock clocked out at $70.58, up 2.60% from its previous closing price of $68.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051462 shares were traded. HXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HXL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 103.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on October 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $52 from $71 previously.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Lehman Gail E sold 1,500 shares for $58.51 per share. The transaction valued at 87,765 led to the insider holds 6,264 shares of the business.

Fitzsimons Gina sold 1,257 shares of HXL for $77,481 on Dec 02. The insider now owns 1,538 shares after completing the transaction at $61.64 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Merlot Thierry, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $60.30 each. As a result, the insider received 271,350 and left with 37,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hexcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HXL has reached a high of $69.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HXL traded 517.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 773.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.72M. Shares short for HXL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 5.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, HXL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.30% for HXL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 1988 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $404.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $441M to a low estimate of $377.8M. As of the current estimate, Hexcel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $360.3M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $429.92M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $459M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $413.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.