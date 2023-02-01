In spite of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ONTX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) closed at $1.25 up 11.61% from its previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694463 shares were traded. ONTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on March 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 18, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 132.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONTX has reached a high of $2.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0502.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONTX has traded an average of 135.27K shares per day and 382.16k over the past ten days. A total of 20.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 18.49k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $60k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57k, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $60k, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226k, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $240k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300k and the low estimate is $200k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.