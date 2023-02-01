In spite of TeraWulf Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WULF) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.98, down -6.03% from its previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0627 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121171 shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9613.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WULF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Revolve Capital LLC bought 158,629 shares for $7.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,249,997 led to the insider holds 10,981,382 shares of the business.

Pascual Bryan J. bought 158,629 shares of WULF for $1,249,997 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 14,339,040 shares after completing the transaction at $7.88 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Prager Paul B., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 317,259 shares for $7.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,500,001 and bolstered with 654,706 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $13.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8198, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6928.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WULF traded 761.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.85M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.5M and the low estimate is $457.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.