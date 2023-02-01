In spite of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VYGR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) closed at $9.44 up 4.08% from its previous closing price of $9.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581964 shares were traded. VYGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.02.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 07, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $6 previously.

On February 26, 2021, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $6.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Third Rock Ventures III, L.P. sold 50,000 shares for $9.02 per share. The transaction valued at 451,000 led to the insider holds 5,073,933 shares of the business.

Third Rock Ventures III, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of VYGR for $461,000 on Jan 25. The 10% Owner now owns 5,123,933 shares after completing the transaction at $9.22 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Third Rock Ventures III, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $9.27 each. As a result, the insider received 927,000 and left with 5,173,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has reached a high of $10.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VYGR has traded an average of 274.81K shares per day and 351.64k over the past ten days. A total of 38.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VYGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 702.32k with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.41M, down -49.70% from the average estimate.