In the case of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC), what’s next?

The closing price of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) was $26.39 for the day, up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $26.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13478834 shares were traded. EMBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.70.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EMBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $33.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 01, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Embecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMBC has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.14.

Shares Statistics:

EMBC traded an average of 699.84K shares per day over the past three months and 783.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.94M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EMBC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 2.96M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.15 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.