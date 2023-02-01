In What Direction Will Carvana Co.’s (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Goes From Here?

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) closed the day trading at $10.17 up 1.70% from the previous closing price of $10.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66412324 shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 27.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Taira Thomas bought 35,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 240,100 led to the insider holds 77,518 shares of the business.

GILL DANIEL J. bought 133,000 shares of CVNA for $1,013,460 on Nov 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 263,415 shares after completing the transaction at $7.62 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, SULLIVAN GREGORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,000 and bolstered with 17,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $167.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVNA traded about 26.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVNA traded about 31.29M shares per day. A total of 105.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.72M. Shares short for CVNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.57M with a Short Ratio of 55.59M, compared to 28.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.68% and a Short% of Float of 55.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$3.13, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.84, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.49 and -$10.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.78. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 21 analysts recommending between -$3.39 and -$9.2.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $3.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $3.38B. As of the current estimate, Carvana Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.27B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.86B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.39B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.81B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.94B and the low estimate is $14.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.