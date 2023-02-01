In What Direction Will Provention Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Goes From Here?

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) closed the day trading at $8.66 up 2.85% from the previous closing price of $8.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 756840 shares were traded. PRVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRVB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Palmer Ashleigh sold 24,165 shares for $10.27 per share. The transaction valued at 248,063 led to the insider holds 2,570,050 shares of the business.

Leon Francisco sold 24,015 shares of PRVB for $246,584 on Jan 18. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 1,573,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.27 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Sessa Capital (Master), L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,000,000 shares for $9.40 each. As a result, the insider received 28,200,000 and left with 11,879,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 267.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVB has reached a high of $10.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRVB traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRVB traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 83.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.80M. Insiders hold about 6.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.28M, compared to 2.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.58 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$2.26.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $780k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6M to a low estimate of $400k. As of the current estimate, Provention Bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25M, an estimated decrease of -37.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.64M, an increase of 268.20% over than the figure of -$37.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4M, up 209.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.9M and the low estimate is $10.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,210.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.