Invest in Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) closed at $48.29 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $48.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311443 shares were traded. CRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $53.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRS has reached a high of $49.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRS traded on average about 311.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 531.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.30M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRS is 0.80, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.