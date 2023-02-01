Invest in Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $15.74 in the prior trading day, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) closed at $15.77, up 0.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2486066 shares were traded. XM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.52.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 72,075 shares for $27.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,718 led to the insider holds 2,286,624 shares of the business.

SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 100,497 shares of XM for $2,866,044 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 2,219,883 shares after completing the transaction at $28.52 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,443 shares for $28.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 242,773 and bolstered with 2,126,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XM has reached a high of $32.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 586.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.40M. Insiders hold about 18.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 4.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $381.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $381.7M to a low estimate of $380.38M. As of the current estimate, Qualtrics International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.04M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.91M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.48M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.