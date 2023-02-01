Invest in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) closed at $1.17 in the last session, up 9.35% from day before closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1989083 shares were traded. VLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on November 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $0.85 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when McBeath Kathryn sold 1,039 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,039 led to the insider holds 574,471 shares of the business.

Gupta Anurag sold 12,877 shares of VLDR for $12,877 on Jan 24. The EVP of Engineering now owns 1,358,149 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Rekow Mathew, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,084 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,084 and left with 1,052,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $4.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2031.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLDR traded on average about 2.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.95M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VLDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 10.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11M to a low estimate of $9.2M. As of the current estimate, Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.06M, an estimated decrease of -23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.77M, a decrease of -32.90% less than the figure of -$23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.92M, down -36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.35M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.