Is GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) closed at $0.81 in the last session, up 1.25% from day before closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130321 shares were traded. GOVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7616.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when CHASE RANDAL D bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 11,000 led to the insider holds 36,613 shares of the business.

Sharkey John W. bought 1,000 shares of GOVX for $820 on Jul 01. The VP, Business Development now owns 2,860 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, McKee Kelly T. Jr., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 4,464 shares for $1.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000 and bolstered with 19,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 96.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1404.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOVX traded on average about 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.05M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GOVX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 734.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $386k, down -74.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19,900.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.